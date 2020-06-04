Mumbai: In a heartwarming video that’s going viral, officials of Mumbai Police were seen running behind a ‘Shramik Special’ train to stop it for a group of migrant workers that were left behind. Also Read - 'Humanity Above All': This 80-Year-Old Coolie at Lucknow Station is Helping Migrants for Free, Internet Calls Him a Hero

The Shramik train was travelling from Mumbai to West Bengal to take migrant workers back home. However, a few workers couldn’t get on board as they arrived late and by the time they reached the station, the train had already started moving.

It was then that the cops started to run after the train, stopped it, and helped the workers board safely.

Khaana Chahiye, a citizen initiative fighting hunger in Mumbai shared the video and wrote, “As the last train to West Bengal left, a group got left behind as they arrived late. Mumbai Police team ran behind the train to stop it & citizen volunteers from 3 teams raced across the platform with the passengers’ luggage.”

As the last train to West Bengal left, a group got left behind as they arrived late@MumbaiPolice team ran behind the train to stop it & citizen volunteers from 3 teams raced across the platform with the passengers luggage. Did they make it?#Khaanachahiye #MumbaiFightsCovid19 pic.twitter.com/0V5oBJ2wwm — Khaana Chahiye (@khaanachahiye) May 31, 2020

As the passengers finally got on board, people applauded the cops with loud shouts of “Mumbai Police Zindabad”.

People on social media too were touched by this gesture and hailed the cops:

Salute!. Lets understand We Are One, we all are caring, loving Indians! This is the best way to love Mother India : love each other, help, be kind!

Thanks Mumbai! — viktor vijay (@viktorvijay) June 1, 2020

Hats off to Mumbai police.

Another face of police. — progress is circular. (@floxinohilifili) June 1, 2020

Ofcourse humanity is there in the ground level. Hats off to Mumbai police.

A big salute!!! — gmuthu (@jebam1954) June 1, 2020

Shramik trains are being operated to help out stranded migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students, in the wake of Covid-19 lockdown. Since May 1, the Railways has run more than 4,100 Shramik Special trains to help 57 lakh migrant workers reach home.