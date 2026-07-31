Watch: Mumbai Influencer takes on challenge to find 100 Indians in Times Square in just 1 hour; What happens next will amaze you

A Mumbai-based content creator named Prannay Joshi takes up the dare of finding 100 Indians in Times Square in 1 hour.

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Watch: Mumbai Influencer takes on challenge to find 100 Indians in Times Square in Just 1 Hour; What happens next will amaze you(Photo Credit: Instagram/ Prannayjoshi)

Viral Video: Several kinds of prank videos go viral across social media platforms, bringing more views and comments in the form of engagement. One such video is going viral on Instagram, where a Mumbai-based content creator named Prannay Joshi takes up the dare of finding 100 Indians in Times Square in 1 hour. The short clip begins with the content creator showing his phone displaying the time 9:57 pm. Conducting the social experiment, Hoshi states that he needs to find 100 Indians in just one hour. Soon, he meets a group of Indian people, thus bringing his count to 12. During this social experiment, the content creator keeps chatting with the people.

What is the viral video all about?

As the video moves forward, the Mumbai-based influencer keeps finding Indian people at Times Square. He finds several individuals, a father accompanied with her child, and a family, bringing his count to 22. A family with a baby stroller also catches the content creator’s attention, taking his count to 28. Within the next 15 minutes, the number rises to 32. He then spots a girl from Mumbai, pushing the tally to 33. “Mere desh ke bhaiyon aur behno, kidhar ho?” the content creator says in the video as he continues his search. Soon after, he comes across a group of five boys, bringing the final count to 42.

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Soon, he finds another family with a baby stroller, bringing the toll to 56. He finds another 15 individuals, taking the count to 80. At last, his count turns 100 in just nearly 48 minutes.

How netizens are reacting to the viral video

Posting the video, the influencer wrote, “Which dare should I do next??? Comment karo!” The next video has gone viral across the social media platforms. Several netizens were too quick to flood the comment section. A user wrote, “Book an entire movie theater and watch any movie alone.”

Another netizen on Instagram wrote, “Find 100 Gujaratis next time!!”

A third individual wrote, ” Buy 5 meals from McDonald’s, take them to Burger King, and try to sell them to Burger King customers. Your goal is to sell all 5 meals and also seal 1 meal to a Burger King staff member ( I know it will be difficult u can make a series). A fourth user wrote, “Go to the swimming pool and drink pool water.”