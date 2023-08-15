Home

Watch: Mumbai Police Performs ‘Sandese Aate Hai’ To Pay Tribute To Unsung Heroes

In the video, the 'Khaki Studio' band of the Mumbai Police can be seen playing the song. It also features snippets from the movie 'Border'.

The clip shows the performance by Mumbai Police's 'Khaki Studio' band. | Photo: Instagram @mumbaipolice

New Delhi: Independence Day is the most important day in the country, and it is celebrated with patriotic fervour and zeal by Indians around the world. Prime Minister Modi led the celebrations by delivering a speech from the iconic Red Fort today, August 15. The day not only marks the country’s freedom from British rule but also serves as a tribute to the brave freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for this cause. Filled with a deep sense of patriotism, people celebrate the day in their unique ways, striving to make it an even more memorable occasion. The Mumbai Police also celebrated the day by sharing a ‘melodious tribute’ to the unsung heroes who sacrificed their lives for their motherland.

Taking to Instagram, the Mumbai Police, which is also known for its social media presence, shared a video of their in-house band ‘Khaki Studio’ playing a mesmerising rendition of one of the most loved Bollywood song ‘Sandese Aate Hai’ from ‘Border’ movie.

“A Khaki Studio Salute! The Mumbai Police Band- Khaki Studio presents a melodious tribute ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ to the unsung heroes on the eve of #IndependenceDay,” the department wrote in the caption.

Watch the Video Here

Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 70,000 views and received more than 5,300 likes. The video also prompted Instagram users to express their thoughts in the comments section. most of the users praised the police department for the mesmerising performance, while some users wished ‘Happy Independence Day’.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“Very good effort, team khaki Mumbai police,” an Instagram user wrote.

“Salute Mumbai Police, on the eve of Independence Day, for protecting us 24X7,” said another.

“Superb,” A third user commented,

“ooking very nice mumbai police personality. I proud of you! Salute mumbaipolice,” fourth commented.

For those who might not be familiar, the song ‘Sandese Aate Hai’ is sung by Sonu Nigam and Roopkumar Rathod. It is featured in the 1997 war film ‘Border’, which is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a speech from the Red Fort to mark India’s 77th Independence Day. The PM initiated his address by referring to the citizens as “Parivaarjan” (members of the family). He stated that India is observing the celebration of democracy. Early in his speech, the PM addressed the issue of violence in Manipur. He also discussed the country’s economy and paid several tributes. People across the country are celebrating the day by unfurling the national flag on top of their houses and playing patriotic songs.

