Mumbai: Ever since the premiere of Netflix series Squid Game, the Korean show has created massive buzz online and among people. Hopping on the trend like it always does, Mumbai police didn't leave this opportunity to use the smash-hit K-drama as a reference to spread awareness about traffic rules in the city.

For the unversed, the first episode of the survival game is centered on a giant robotic doll who keeps saying 'Red Light' and 'Green Light'. If the participants in the game move, when the doll says 'red light', they immediately are eliminated and shot down.

The Korean language show, directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, premiered on the streamer on September 17 and has hit the mark of 111 million views in less than a month since its debut making it Netflix"s "biggest series launch" till date.

In reference to the same concept, Mumbai Police took to Twitter to share their version of ‘Red Light, Green Light,’ for highlighting the importance of traffic lights on the road.

“You are the ‘frontman’ of your ‘game’ on the road: you can save yourself from getting eliminated. Stop at red lights. #SafetyNotAGame #EliminateSpeedGames,” they captioned the post with a small clip from the particular sequence in the show.

In the past, Mumbai Police gave a witty twist to the American show “Friends: The Reunion” special to underscore the importance of staying indoors during the coronavirus lockdown.

Squid Game” follows 456 people struggling with debt in Seoul who sign on to play a series of deadly competitions based on Korean children’s games, the winner of which will receive 45.6 billion won (USD 38 million).

The nine-part show stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-jun, Jung Ho-yeon, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi, and Kim Joo-ryoung.