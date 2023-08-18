Home

WATCH: Mumbai Woman Throws Acid At Neighbour’s Dog For Chasing Her Cat, Arrested For Animal Cruelty

In the viral video, Shabista can be approaching the dog who is sleeping in a street and throwing acid at it.

New Delhi: In a disturbing incident of animal cruelty, a Mumbai woman hurled acid on her neighbour’s pet dog as she was upset over the canine pestering her pet cat. According to reports, the incident took place on Wednesday, the woman, identified as 35-year-old Shabista Suhail Ansari, attacked her neighbour’s dog, Brownie, with acid while beast was asleep in a street.

Reports said that the woman had reportedly warned the dog’s owners after she found the canine chasing her cat on multiple occasions. However, Brownie’s owner’s ignored her requests and led to her committing this atrocious act.

The heinous incident was captured on CCTV cameras and the footage has gone viral on social media platforms, drawing ire and outrage from netizens. In the viral video, Shabista can be approaching the dog who is sleeping in a street and throwing acid at it. The dog can be seen running frantically as the helpless animal writhes in pain from the acid attack.

मुंबई में एक 35 वर्षीय महिला ने कुत्ते पर एसिड फेंका, जिसका वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल। pic.twitter.com/6qIvDaffv1 — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) August 18, 2023

Following the attack, the building caretaker, Balasaheb Tukaram, found the injured dog in the evening and took it to a nearby veterinary clinic. The canine has reportedly lost an eye and also sustained severe burns in the acid attack.

Tukaram later checked CCTV footage from the building, found Shabista throwing acid on the dog, and filed a complaint against her. Based on his complaint, police arrested Shabista and registered a case against her under sections 429 and 11 (1) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 119 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

2 Shot Dead As Scuffle Between Dog Owners Turns Deadly In MP’s Indore

Meanwhile, in a related incident, two people– a man and his brother-in-law– were killed and six others, including a pregnant woman, were injured when a person who works as a bank security guard opened fire on them from his double-barrel gun after an altercation over pet dogs in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred late Thursday night, after which the accused security guard, his son and nephew were arrested, a police official said.

“Rajpal Singh Rajawat posted as a security guard at a local branch of Bank of Baroda, opened fire with his licensed gun in a colony located under Khajrana police station limits following an argument over pet dogs,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amrendra Singh said.

Rahul Verma (28) and his brother-in-law Vimal Amcha (35) were killed in the firing, while six others who were injured in the incident are undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

The incident captured on camera and the video has gone viral on social media sites.

इंदौर में कुत्ते के विवाद में दो परिवारों में खूनी संघर्ष, बैंक के गार्ड ने घर की पहली मंज़िल से गोलियाँ बरसाईं, दो की मौत, आठ घायल। देश में ऐसा लग रहा लोगों के अंदर से प्रशासन का खौफ खत्म हो गया है। pic.twitter.com/Fhxgmbng56 — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) August 18, 2023

“The incident occurred after Rajawat took his pet dog out for a walk in Krishnabagh Colony. His dog started barking at the neighbour’s pet dog. This triggered an argument between Rajawat and Amcha’s family members,” Singh said.

Their argument escalated to such a level that Rajawat went to his house, took out his gun and fired two rounds in the air from the terrace. After that, he opened fire on the people standing on the road below, the official said.

After the incident, the police arrested Rajawat (45), his son Sudhir (19) and nephew Shubham (28), Khajrana police station officer-in-charge Umrao Singh said.

(With PTI inputs)

