2 Killed, 3 Injured As Giant Rocks Slide From Hill and Crush Cars In Nagaland, Horrific Video Surfaces

Kohima: Two persons were killed and three others injured as giant rocks slid and crushed their cars in Nagaland’s Chumoukedima district between Dimapur and Kohima on Tuesday evening. The incident happened amid heavy rains on National Highway 29 near Old Chumoukedima police checkpost around 5 p.m. After completely crushing the two cars coming from the Kohima side, one of the boulders goes on to topple another car, showed the horrific footage captured on a dashboard camera of a car waiting behind.

In a viral video posted by ANI, a massive rock can be seen rolling down and hitting the cars one after the other. The impact of the accident was such that the cars turned into a heap of metal. Within a second, another rock can be seen rolling down and hitting a third car – which flipped and hit a truck standing next to it.

Disturbing visuals, viewers’ discretion advised

#WATCH | A massive rock smashed a car leaving two people dead and three seriously injured in Dimapur’s Chumoukedima, Nagaland, earlier today (Viral video confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/0rVUYZLZFN — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2023

One person died on the spot, while another person succumbed to the injuries during treatment at the Referral Hospital, PTI reported citing officials. Another person is still stuck inside one of the cars and the rescue work was on to bring him out, the report claimed. The identity of the victims is still not known, Nagaland police said. The three injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

More videos from the Rockslide incident near old check gate Chumukedima.

In a tweet, Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio condoled the loss of lives and said the place where the accident occurred is known as “pakala pahar” and is infamous for landslides and rockfalls.

“Today, rockfall on the National Highway at around 5pm between Dimapur & Kohima caused serious damage including death to 2 persons & serious injury to 3 others. This place has always been known as “pakala pahar”; known for landslides & rockfalls,” he tweeted.

Today, rockfall on the National Highway at around 5pm between Dimapur & Kohima caused serious damage including death to 2 persons & serious injury to 3 others. This place has always been known as “pakala pahar”; known for landslides & rockfalls. @nitin_gadkari @AmitShah @PMOIndia — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) July 4, 2023

The Chief Minister said his government is taking all necessary steps to provide emergency services and necessary medical help to the injured. A financial assistance of ₹ 4 lakh has also been announced for the families of each victim.

“The State Govt. will continue to pursue with the GoI & @nhidcl to take immediate steps for safety infra. at the dangerous locations all along the highway. It concerns the life & safety of our citizens. The agency concerned must put the required safety infrastructure in place,” he said in a thread.

“With the advancement of technology in India and the resources available to the GoI, there should be no compromise in ensuring safety of our citizens,” added the Chief Minister.

