Watch: Nagaland Man sends 150 pizzas worth Rs 67,700 to Jantar Mantar protesters; Internet says, ‘massive respect’

From meals and drinking water to hygiene products and other daily necessities, supporters from across different locations are contributing to sustain demonstrators on the ground.

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The Cockroach Janta Party(CJP), along with thousands of students, is protesting at the Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Meanwhile, Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh at the Medanta Hospital after receiving a written assurance from the Union Minister regarding the NEET examination issue and systemic reforms in the country’s competitive testing framework. Several videos and photos from the protest site are going viral across social media platforms.

In today’s digital age, social media has become a powerful tool for mobilising support during protests and public movements. Beyond expressing solidarity through online posts and hashtags, people are increasingly finding practical ways to help those participating in demonstrations. One such trend gaining attention is the use of food and grocery delivery platforms to send essential supplies directly to protest sites. From meals and drinking water to hygiene products and other daily necessities, supporters from across different locations are contributing to sustain demonstrators on the ground. As images and messages of these deliveries circulate widely online, they reflect how technology and digital platforms are enabling people to extend assistance even when they cannot be physically present at the protest.

“Tonight, I couldn’t enjoy my own dinner with the grief that i couldnt be there in the protest, and my fellow brothers and sisters are there starving. I’m sitting here in Nagaland, while thousands of students are at Jantar Mantar, far away from home, fighting for what they believe is a better future and a fairer education system. I couldn’t be there with them, so this was the least I could do.

“I ordered 150 Domino’s Farmhouse Cheese Burst pizzas and asked the delivery partner to simply go into the crowd and distribute them to anyone who needed food. When he called and asked, “Sir, whom should I deliver this to?” I replied, “Please just give it to anyone who hasn’t eaten.” After a brief silence, his voice trembled as he said,

“Aap toh bhagwan ho un logo ke liye.” That moment hit me so deeply :),” the post read.

The post added, “Maybe he was thinking about the students. Maybe he has siblings or children studying. I don’t know his story, but his words reminded me that this movement affects far more people than those standing at the protest site. I’m not posting this to show off. I’m posting this because I want people to know that you don’t have to be in Delhi to help. If you’re from Nagaland, the Northeast, or anywhere in India, and you’re able to, consider sending a meal through @swiggyindia or Zomato. It may seem like a small gesture, but to someone who hasn’t eaten, it can mean everything. No act of kindness is ever too small. ❤️”