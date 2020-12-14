New Delhi: As NCP chief Sharad Pawar turned 80 on Saturday, his close party colleagues and workers organised an event in Maharashtra’s Beed district to celebrate the leader’s birthday. Organised by Maharashtra cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde, the event was graced by the presence of Bollywood actor Govinda, apart from senior party leaders. Also Read - Who Will be Next UPA Chief After Sonia Gandhi Retires? This Leader Emerges as Frontrunner

However, the highlight of the entire event was the 81 kg birthday cake for Pawar. And, soon after the cake was cut and the party leaders left, several workers rushed to the stage to get their share of the cake turning the whole situation violent ditching all kinds of social distancing norms amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - ‘Absolutely Critical’: Opposition Members Meet President Kovind, Urge Him to Repeal Farms Laws

According to a India Today report, the people were seen going berserk over the cake and were also punching, pushing each other to get their hands on the cake. People were also seen hurling chairs at each other during the event. The incident was also captured on camera and a video clip of the incident is being widely circulated over social media. Also Read - Farmers Protest: 5-Member Opposition Delegation to Meet President On Farm Bills on Wednesday

Watch the video here:

Sharing visuals of NCP workers in Beed district celebrating the birthday of NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Police had to be called in to control the mob. This is how they behave at the sight of cake & we have handed over the entire state machinery in such hands! God bless Maharashtra! pic.twitter.com/dVEzlxgd28 — Priti Gandhi – प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) December 12, 2020

The four-time Maharashtra chief minister Sharad Pawar turned 80 on Saturday and was also greeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the occasion. Pawar, a former Union minister and Maharashtra chief minister, is one of the foremost opposition leaders and is seen as a pivot to the anti-BJP front in the country.

He is known to share a good rapport with politicians, including the prime minister, across political parties.