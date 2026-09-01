WATCH: Newlywed woman uses dupatta to rescue stranded biker amid Himachal flash flood; Dramatic visuals caught on camera

A major landslide disrupted traffic on the Kodla-Urai road in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district after a large portion of the mountainside gave way and crashed onto the roadway.

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A newlywed woman showed remarkable presence of mind when she helped rescue a biker who got caught in a sudden flash flood in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district. The rescue, which was captured on video, has since gone viral on social media. The footage showeds a family stopping their car after spotting the biker struggling against a strong current of water flowing across the road.

The incident reportedly took place following heavy rainfall in the area. A sudden surge of water swept across the road, leaving the biker unable to move forward safely. The powerful current repeatedly pushed against him, making it difficult for him to keep his balance.

A family travelling through the area noticed the danger and immediately stopped to help. One of the men in the group entered the flooded stretch and tried to reach the rider. However, the strong flow made it difficult for him to get close enough to pull the biker out.

That was when the newly married woman came up with a quick solution. She took off her dupatta and extended it towards the stranded rider.

The biker managed to grab the cloth and used it as a lifeline while making his way towards the family. The man who had entered the water continued assisting him, and together they helped the rider move away from the strongest current.

After a tense few moments, the biker was finally brought to a safer part of the road.

The dramatic rescue was recorded on camera, and the video later made its way across social media. The woman’s quick thinking and the family’s decision to stop and help have since drawn widespread appreciation online.

Watch video

Chamba — A family travelling in their vehicle noticed a biker struggling for his life, stuck at the edge of the road with his bike, and immediately stepped in to help. The video is reportedly from the Banikhet side. The monsoon in the hills can turn dangerous within moments.… pic.twitter.com/Gp1JomReko — The Modern Himachal (@themodernhp) August 31, 2026

Massive landslide blocks Kodla-Urai road in Chamba

A major landslide disrupted traffic on the Kodla-Urai road in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district after a large portion of the mountainside gave way and crashed onto the roadway. Huge amounts of soil, rocks and other debris spilled across the road, making it difficult for vehicles to pass through the affected stretch.

The landslide comes amid continued rainfall in the region, which has increased the possibility of more landslides and road blockages in vulnerable areas.