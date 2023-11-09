Home

WATCH: Noida SHO Features In Viral ‘Casteist’ Music Video, Stirs Row, Shunted

Noida Sector 126 SHO Inspector Ajay Singh Chahar is purportedly seen in his official uniform in the viral music video laced with "casteist remarks".

Noida Viral News: A senior police officer in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida has found himself in the eye of a storm after featuring in a viral music video with purported ‘casteist’ undertones on social media. The officer, identified as Ajay Singh Chahar, who is the in-charge of a police station in Noida, was shunted from his post on Thursday after the video went viral on the internet.

Chahar also faces departmental inquiry, officials said.

The nearly five-minute long music video released was on YouTube four days ago allegedly features Noida Sector 126 police station in-charge Inspector Ajay Singh Chahar. Chahar is purportedly seen in his official uniform in the music video laced with “casteist remarks”.

Watch the viral video of Inspector Ajay Singh Chahar here:

नोएडा में कोतवाल पर चढ़ा रील बनाने का क्रेज। एक गाने में नजर आए नोएडा के सेक्टर 126 कोतवाल। वीडियो सोशल मीडिया में जमकर हो रहा है वायरल। pic.twitter.com/ciCaFi52xY — SANJAY TRIPATHI (@sanjayjourno) November 9, 2023

The video quickly went viral on social media and spread like wildfire on other social media platforms. However, the newfound fame also invited trouble for the police officer after senior officials took cognizance of the video–which is allegedly sprinkled with casteist lyrics and visuals– leading to Chahar being shunted from his post as the Station House Officer (SHO), besides also facing an internal probe by the department.

Taking cognisance of the video, which allegedly also had casteist visuals, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh also ordered a departmental inquiry into the matter. officials said.

“Taking cognisance of the viral video, the police commissioner of Gautam Buddh Nagar has transferred the station in-charge Sector-126 to reserve police lines with immediate effect and ordered a departmental inquiry,” a police spokesperson said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Noida, Harish Chander said the video is being investigated and strict action will be taken against Chahar if found guilty.

“Action will be taken as per rules for misconduct and higher officials have been informed about the incident. The video is being investigated and if found guilty, action will be taken as per rules,” the senior officer said.

Notably, the Uttar Pradesh police had issued a list of guidelines in February for its personnel, asking them to refrain from making social media posts, including reels and videos, during work hours and in uniform.

Warning action against erring officials, the UP police noted that such acts “tarnished” the image of the three-lakh strong police department.

(With PTI inputs)

