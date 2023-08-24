Watch: Old Video Of ISRO Chief Somanath Dancing With Colleagues Goes Viral After Chandrayaan-3 Success

Home

New Delhi: India scripted history as Chandrayaan-3, ISRO’s third lunar mission, landed on the unexplored south pole of the moon. The soft, textbook touchdown by the lander after a failed attempt in 2019 sparked widespread jubilation and celebration in the country. As India celebrated its success, an old video of ISRO chief S Somanath went viral on social media.

Watch: ISRO Chairman’s Partying Video Goes Viral

An old video of Somanath dancing with his colleagues went instantly viral as social media feeds were populated with the celebrations of Chandrayaan-3’s success. In the 18-second long clip, the ISRO chairman was seen grooving to the beats of a remix version of Tesher and Jason Derulo’s track ‘Jalebi, Baby’.

Dr. S Somanath & ISRO team dancing their hearts out… celebrating the grand success of #Chandrayaan3 🇮🇳♥️ pic.twitter.com/3GyawM9cX5 — Vaishali Poddar (@PoddarVaishali) August 23, 2023

Chandrayaan-3 Lands On Moon

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft put down the Vikram lander on the lunar surface, tilting to a horizontal position ahead of landing. The spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota on July 14. A GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle was used for the launch of the spacecraft that was placed in the lunar orbit on August 5 and since then, it went through a series of orbital manoeuvres before zeroing in on the moon’s surface.

