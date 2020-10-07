As Indians continue to outrage over the brutal Hathras gangrape and the subsequent Dalit oppression in India, an old video of late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan is going viral on the social media. Also Read - Kolkata Safest For Women? The City Recorded Least Number of Sexual Assault Cases Among Metro Cities, Says NCRB Report
In the video, Khan recites a few lines from Om Prakash Valmiki's poem 'Thakur ka Kuan' (The Thakur's Well) which is a powerful reminder of the caste divisions that still continue to exist in modern India.
Notably, the viral video is from Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) in January 2014.
He recited the verses, “Chhuula mitti ka, mitti taalaab ki, taalaab Thakur ka. Bhuuk roti ki, roti baajre ki, baajra khet ka, khet Thakur ka.. Bayl Thakur ka, hal Thakur ka, hal ke muut pe hatheli apni, fasal Thakur ki. Kuan Thakur ka, pani Thakur ka, khet-khaliyaan Thakur me. Fir apna kya? Gaao, sheher? Desh?”
Many on social media linked it to the ongoing Hathras incident saying how caste oppression is very much prevalent in India. Watch the video here:
The video has gone viral, with many saying how the poem is still relevant in today’s time:
A Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras died on 29 September after allegedly being gang-raped by four upper caste men on 14 September. Her death brought caste conversation into the mainstream and emphasised how caste of certain communities play a huge role in their oppression.