WATCH: ‘On special demand’ Telangana CM Revanth Reddy turns chef for the day, makes puris for grandson; Heartwarming video wins internet

The video offers a rare glimpse into Revanth Reddy's family life, showing him spending quality time with his grandson despite his busy schedule.

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Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has won hearts on social media after sharing a special moment of himself cooking for his grandson on his Instagram profile. In the clip, the Chief Minister is seen making fresh puris after his grandson insisted that he would eat only if his grandfather prepared them. The video offers a rare glimpse into Revanth Reddy’s family life, showing him spending quality time with his grandson despite his busy schedule. As he cooks, the little boy sits on the kitchen counter beside him, chatting happily and watching him prepare the puris.

The heartwarming clip was shared by the Chief Minister on his social media account and quickly went viral. According to the post, the grandson had told him that he would eat puris only if they were made by his grandfather. Revanth Reddy’s caption reflected the special moment, describing how he happily stepped into the kitchen after his grandson’s sweet request, while the child sat beside him with a ball of dough in his hand and a smile on his face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ganesh Gandam (@revanthreddyofficiall)

How the social media is reacting?

The video quickly became popular on social media, with many people praising Revanth Reddy for spending time with his grandson despite his busy schedule as Chief Minister. Users said the clip showed a warm and caring side of his personal life.

One user wrote that it was inspiring to see someone with so many public responsibilities still making time for family, adding that such moments give people real happiness and strength. Another said that despite being occupied with official work and public service, the time he spent with his family was truly special.

A third user commented that the love between a grandfather and grandson is more valuable than any position or title. One social media user simply called him the “youngest grandfather.”

Another praised him for balancing both his political responsibilities and his family life with equal care.