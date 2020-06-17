Viral video from Pakistan: A video of two Pakistani anchors promoting a juice brand in the middle of a news bulletin has created a storm on the internet, leaving viewers both amused and baffled. Also Read - Viral Video: Telangana Cop Trains Recruits to the Tunes of Mohammed Rafi's 'Dhal Gaya Din'
In the video that’s gone viral, the anchor begins the bulletin by taking a sip of the juice and promoting the brand and then go on to talk about the offers that come with the juice. Elaborating on the offers, anchors added that people can win free mobile data after scratching the code on the juice pack.
Pakistan journalist Naila Inayat shared the video clip with the caption: “2-in-1. Abb Takk news anchors sell juice during bulletin.”
The video has sparked a laugh riot on Twitter, with people posting hilarious comments, while others commenting that ‘journalism is dead in Pakistan.’
A reporter named Shazia Hasan criticized the video and wrote, “Is this for real? Or someone’s idea of a […] joke? Well, ok I never saw news anchors as genuine journalists but selling juice during a news bulletin? This is insane!”
Mohammad Taqi, a doctor, and columnist commented on the entire episode saying, “The bipolar world we live in: anchors peddling nestle while the news ticker underneath records morbidity and mortality from COVID19 in KP”.
However, few users came to their rescue saying that the news anchors should not be held responsible for what is aired, as they don’t have a choice.
.