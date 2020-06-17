Viral video from Pakistan: A video of two Pakistani anchors promoting a juice brand in the middle of a news bulletin has created a storm on the internet, leaving viewers both amused and baffled. Also Read - Viral Video: Telangana Cop Trains Recruits to the Tunes of Mohammed Rafi's 'Dhal Gaya Din'

In the video that’s gone viral, the anchor begins the bulletin by taking a sip of the juice and promoting the brand and then go on to talk about the offers that come with the juice. Elaborating on the offers, anchors added that people can win free mobile data after scratching the code on the juice pack.

Pakistan journalist Naila Inayat shared the video clip with the caption: “2-in-1. Abb Takk news anchors sell juice during bulletin.”

2-in-1. Abb Takk news anchors sell juice during bulletin. pic.twitter.com/yn5nRDePEH — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) June 13, 2020

The video has sparked a laugh riot on Twitter, with people posting hilarious comments, while others commenting that ‘journalism is dead in Pakistan.’

A reporter named Shazia Hasan criticized the video and wrote, “Is this for real? Or someone’s idea of a […] joke? Well, ok I never saw news anchors as genuine journalists but selling juice during a news bulletin? This is insane!”

Waiting for them to step into a bathtub and endorse Lux — Devi Prasad Rao 🇮🇳 (@DPRArohana) June 14, 2020

What do you expect from a palagiarist?? This channel has copied the trademark 'Ab Takk' from 'AAJ Tak' India. Had they been an Indian company, it would have been closed long before.@aajtak — Rajesh Kumar (@rajeshgaya) June 14, 2020

Mohammad Taqi, a doctor, and columnist commented on the entire episode saying, “The bipolar world we live in: anchors peddling nestle while the news ticker underneath records morbidity and mortality from COVID19 in KP”.

However, few users came to their rescue saying that the news anchors should not be held responsible for what is aired, as they don’t have a choice.

News anchors dont make editorial decisions, they have no choice if they want to keep their jobs — Nadia Suleman (@NadiaSuleman) June 13, 2020

What's the big deal here @Nestle is paying @AbbTakk for this advertising and they are getting peak visibility during new hour. Some cynics always find faults with innovation! — Asad Qureshi (@QureshiAsadAli) June 13, 2020

