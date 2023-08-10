Home

Watch: Pakistani Bhabhi Seema Haider Auditions For ‘Karachi To Noida’, Film Based On Her Cross-Border Love Affair With Sachin Meena

Seema Haider auditioned for the movie titled ‘Karachi to Noida’ on Thursday.

New Delhi: Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman, who entered illegally into India along with her four children and arrived in Uttar Pradesh to marry her Indian lover Sachin Meena— is now on her way to become a movie star as the mother of four has been offered the lead role by a Noida-based filmmaker in an upcoming movie based on her cross-border love affair.

On Thursday, Seema Haider auditioned for the movie titled ‘Karachi to Noida’. In a video going viral on social media platforms, an actor playing Seema is seen performing a scene along with a male actor, who is presumably auditioning for the role of Seema’s real life lover Sachin Meena. The two are seen talking on the phone, reenacting a scenario from the Seema and Sachin’s love story as the two met while playing popular online shooter PUBG and then started talking over messaging apps like WhatsApp.

A Noida based film-maker is making a movie on Seema Haider and Sachin's lover story. pic.twitter.com/RLv8CAIgs2 — Shafaque Alam (@shafaquealamTOI) August 10, 2023

‘Karachi to Noida’

According to reports, auditions for ‘Karachi to Noida’—which details the heartwarming cross-border love affair of Seema Haider and Sachin Meena—are being held across the country.

The movie is being made under the banner of Jani Firefox Production House. The production house shared a video of the audition on social media showing actors being auditioned for various roles in the upcoming film being produced by filmmaker Amit Jani.

Amit Jani, a Meerut-based film producer, recently met Seema Haider at her home and offered her the lead role in his upcoming film based on her unique love story. Talking to newsmen, Seema expressed her desire to work in movies after being given a clean chit by the Uttar Pradesh ATS. Seema Haider has been offered to play the role of RAW agent in the film.

Producer receives death threat

Meanwhile, Amit Jani has claimed that he received a death threat from Bajrang Dal leader Monu Manesar. In his complaint to the police in Noida as well as Meerut, Jani claimed that Monu Manesar aka Mohit Yadav, threatened him on WhatsApp call for casting Seema Haider, a Pakistani, in his upcoming film.

Seema Ghulam Haider, a Pakistani woman who was married to Ghulam Haider and mother of four kids, met Sachin Meena—a Uttar Pradesh resident— in 2019 while playing popular shooter PUBG. Over time, the duo became friends and fell in love and earlier this year, Seema Haider entered illegally into India via Nepal along with her four children to be with her lover.

Sachin and Seema reportedly got married at a temple in Nepal. Currently, the cross-border lovebirds are living happily together at Sachin’s Greater Noida home.

Seema Haider ❤️Sachin meena pic.twitter.com/q0mJyL67Ul — Chandan Kr Sharma (@Chandan0040) August 9, 2023

An FIR was also lodged against Seema Haider for entering India without visa, she is now living at Sachin's house in Noida after getting bail. After which the video was trending on instagram.#Don3 #seemahaidar #sachinmeena pic.twitter.com/JdJzvcGOLU — Epik (@BabuRaoCrypto) August 10, 2023

Seema and Anju- Cross-border affairs

Seema Haider’s story shares eerie similarities with that of Anju, an 35-year-old Indian mother of two, who recently travelled legally to Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to marry her lover, Nasrullah (29), whom she befriended and fell in love on social media site Facebook in 2019.

Anju (34) was born in Kailor village in Uttar Pradesh and lived in Alwar district of Rajasthan. She and Pakistani national Nasrulla (29) became friends on Facebook in 2019.

Last month, reports emerged that Anju had converted to Islam, taken the name Fatima, and married Nasrullah.

Last week, Arvind, Anju’s husband in India, filed a complaint against his runaway wife on the grounds that the couple are not divorced yet and hence cannot marry her Pakistani boyfriend.

