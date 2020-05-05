New Delhi: Shattering stereotypes, a Pakistani-born Canadian singer and rapper has given a beautiful rendition of Azaan (Muslim prayer call), however not many are happy with her act. Also Read - Communal Unity Wins This Ramadan: Hindu Family Arranges Iftar For Muslim Boy Stranded in Assam Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Notanly, the Azaan or the Muslim prayer call is given out from the mosques five times a day by a Muazzin, traditionally a man, because Islamic tradition does not allow women to do so.

Dressed in jeans and top with cropped hair and her arms tattooed, Urvah Khan uploaded a brief video clip from her album ‘Muhaajir (the Immigrant Songs)’ on April 24 on Instagram, which soon went viral.

Sharing the post, she wrote, ”Ramadan Mubarak! As a Karachi born Canadian Pakistani, my memory of the Azaan is ingrained in early childhood experience. The crackling loud speakers, the daily rituals, all part of a youth gone, but not forgotten. It dawned on me this Ramadan that I had never heard the Azaan sung with a woman’s voice, and likely never would.

Therefore, I decided to undertake the task myself. I do this not out of spite, or to cause anger. I do it out of reverence and respect during this holy time, and to underscore the idea that the limitless love of God includes all, not just some”.

While some appreciated her for challenging the norms, many condemned her act saying her attire, her tattoos and cropped hair was an insult to Islam.

“Azaan is not a song aur larkiyan azan nae deti hai aur is huliye m toh bilkul bhi nae Astagfirullah. (Azaan is not a song and women don’t give Azaan, not at all in this attire),”one of the comments read.

“Just miserable and down right shameful that the rendition of the Azaan is done in such an improper manner that even a non-Muslim like me finds it abominable !!! The Azaan is the most beautiful aspect of Islam rendering it like a pop song is simply a vulgar taste,” wrote another.