Watch: Pakistani man claiming to be Indian exposed on stage for not answering this simple question; viral video here

A video has been circulating on the social media platform where a man pretending to be an Indian was caught on stage. Here's how.

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Watch: Pakistani man claiming to be Indian exposed on stage for not answering this simple question; viral video here(Photo Credit: katehucomedy)

Trending video of the day: Several videos on the Internet go viral across social media platforms, gaining millions of views. Videos of Indian nations attending an event or short clips of stand-up comedy go viral. Recently, a video has been circulating on the social media platform where a man pretending to be an Indian was caught on stage when a Chinese stand-up comedian asked him a basic question. The simple question exposed the man’s lies. But what was this simple question? Check the details here.

What is the viral video all about?

A video circulating widely on social media has sparked intense discussion online after it purportedly showed a man claiming to be Indian being questioned during a public event. In a short clip that is going viral across social media platforms, including Instagram shows a Chinese female stand-up comedian performs her skit when a man from the audience stands and tries to hug her in the live show. Firmly pushing his hand, the comedian enquires about the man and where he belongs. The man alleges that he is Indian. Responding to his reply, the comedian stated that her boyfriend is also from India.

What was the simple question that the man could not answer?

The comedian asks, “Which state are you from?” Following this, the man admitted and stated that he is not Indian but Pakistani. Till now, the video has received over 176k views, 151 comments, and over 261 shares. A user wrote, “Buddy, geopolitics and real life people dynamics are different.” Another wrote, ” Queen behaviour.”

“Pretending to be Indian abroad gets caught,” a third user added. A fourth netizen wrote,”Glas she asked “Which State”, Pakistani got exposed for the first time pretending to be Indian.”

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO HERE

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“They tend to behave this way and then claim they’re Indian as the average person won’t try to guess it,” another wrote. Often, videos involving India and Pakistan frequently go viral on social media, sparking debates, political discussions, and humorous exchanges among users on both sides of the border. Sometimes, from light-hearted banter and cultural comparisons to serious political moments, clips tend to attract millions of views. Netizens’ opinions even get split online. The latest viral video has once again grabbed attention. Viewers actively discuss and share their reactions across social media platforms. These viral videos gain millions of views, likes, and comments. India and Pakistan’s relations continue to remain strained since Operation Sindoor.