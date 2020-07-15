London: The anti-China sentiment is gaining ground not just in India, but across several countries around the globe. Surprisingly, many Pakistanis are also now standing in solidarity with Indians and have come forward to raise their voices against China’s expansionism. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: India, China to Hold 4th Round of Corps Commander Level Meeting Today

One such case of solidarity was seen in the UK on July 12, where many Pakistanis joined Indian protesters outside the Chinese embassy in London, to protest against China’s policies. More moving is the fact that Pakistani protesters also sang ‘Jana Gana Mana’ & chanted ‘Vande Mataram’ with their fellow Indians.

Arif Aajakia, a Pakistani human rights activist, who was a part of the protests shared two videos from the event, which has gone viral.

“Today was the first time in my life that I sang ‘Jana Gana Mana”, Aajakia said. Watch the videos here:

Protesters from both India and Pakistani held ‘anti-China’ placards and shouted “down with China” and “boycott China” in a bid to criticise the country’ recent policies.

Amjad Ayub Mirza from Mirpur in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) was quoted saying, “I have travelled all the way from Glasgow for this protest. I am from PoK, an Indian living under Pakistani occupation. The Chinese are wreaking havoc across Gilgit-Baltistan through CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) and the Pakistani government continues to work for hand in glove with them.”

The Indian and Chinese armies are locked in a bitter standoff in various locations in the LAC for the last seven weeks.