Watch: Pakistanis Stores Cooking Gas In Plastic Balloons As Economic Crisis Grips Nation | Viral Video Here

Viral: Pakistan is reeling under a severe economic crisis and high unemployment. In the viral video, you can see how kids are carrying cooking gas in plastic balloons.

Viral Video Today: Due to Pakistan’s ongoing economic crisis, it is nearly impossible to find food, gas, and oil at reasonable prices. The country is reeling under a severe economic crisis and high unemployment. In the midst of Pakistan’s ongoing economic crisis, many videos have surfaced on social media showing people taking desperate measures to obtain cooking gas. Now, another video is being circulated on social media websites — this time locals in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province were seen using large plastic bags to store LPG as the country’s stock of cooking gas cylinders fell.

As per a report from DW.com, these plastic bags are filled with natural gas at shops connected to the country’s gas pipeline network. Vendors use a nozzle and valve to tightly close the bag’s opening in order to prevent leakage. People purchase the bags after which they use a tiny electric suction pump to use the gas. It approximately takes an hour to fill three to four kg of gas in plastic bags.

Sharing a video, A Twitter user wrote, “In Pakistan, the practice of using gas packed in plastic bags instead of cylinders for cooking has increased. Gas is sold by filling bags inside the shops connected to the gas pipeline network. People use it in the kitchen with the help of a small electric suction pump.”

WATCH THE VIDEO OF PAKISTANIS CARRYING COOKING GAS IN PLASTIC BAGS HERE

In the short clip shared on Twitter, two children are seen carrying large white plastic bags filled with LPG. “There are warnings about these plastic bags causing gas explosions, but, firstly, I haven’t heard about any such mishap, and secondly, even if these fears are true, we [poor people] have no other choice due to expensive cylinders,” a local was quoted as saying to DW.com. Till now, the video has received over 3,163 views and several comments. “OMG Pakistan heading towards anarchy,” wrote one user.