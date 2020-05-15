Hyderabad: With humans isolating themselves due to the coronavirus lockdown, animals have gotten a free reign to reclaim the streets and recently, many wild animals have been spotted on the otherwise busy roads of bustling cities. Also Read - COVID-19 to Overshadow Ganesh Festival, Hyderabad's Tallest Khairatabad Idol Shrinks to One Foot From 66 Feet

In another such instance, a civet cat and a leopard were spotted at two different places in Hyderabad on Thursday, sending shockwaves among residents. As per an Indian Express report, the civet cat was spotted at Fateh Darwaza of Golconda fort, while the leopard was seen beside a median on an underpass near Katedan in Rajendranagar.

Soon pictures and videos of the leopard went viral, with people rushing to the spot to have a glimpse of the big cat.

Soon after these wild animals were sighted, panicked residents called police and forest officials who rushed to the spot along with a rescue team.

“The leopard was seen by the locals at around 8:15 AM on the NH-7. When the officials reached the spot, the wild cat ran into the nearby open place of the highway. The rescue operation by the police and forest officials is on,” DCP Shamshabad, Prakash Reddy was quoted as saying by ANI.

While the black cat was captured and shifted to the Park, the search for the leopard is still on. As per forest officials, the leopard has a leg injury and is suspected to be hiding in the nearby bushes of a farmhouse.

“The most important thing for us is to ensure that the animal does not venture into human habitations and attack anyone. All the people in the neighbouring colonies have been asked to remain indoors,” K Ashok Chakravarthy, ACP, Rajendranagar told Telangana Today.

The department has also deployed drones and trap cameras to try to spot the leopard, but it still remains untraceable.