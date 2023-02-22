WATCH: Passengers, Air India Staff Engage In Heated Argument Over Flight Delay At Delhi Airport

Home

A passenger on board the Delhi-Mumbai flight said that the flight AI-805 was delayed from its original schedule of 8:00 pm to 10:40 pm first then 11:35 pm then 12:30 am and then finally it took off at 1:48 am from Terminal 3 of the airport in Delhi.

New Delhi: Passengers of a Mumbai-bound Air India flight and airline staff were involved in a heated argument at Delhi airport on Tuesday late at night after the flight was delayed by more than five hours. The video of the entire incident, which is doing rounds on social media, showed the passengers and the airline staff arguing with each other at Delhi IGI airport.

#WATCH | Passengers of a Mumbai-bound Air India flight & airline staff got into an argument at Delhi’s T3 late last night after the flight was delayed by over 4 hrs. Flight took at 1.40am against its original scheduled time of 8.00pm (Video source: AI Del-Mum flight passenger) pic.twitter.com/4hcZ1J6Eys — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2023

A passenger on board the Delhi-Mumbai flight told news agency ANI that the flight AI-805 was delayed from its original schedule of 8:00 pm to 10:40 pm first then 11:35 pm then 12:30 am and then finally it took off at 1:48 am from Terminal 3 of the airport in Delhi.

He added that the supervisors kept creating narratives of flight being delayed due to crew on the way and they actually were “fooling” customers. Another staff member told that it was due to the pilot, who was supposed to be on the plane getting sick at the last moment.

Some passengers also claimed that due to delays, many missed their connecting flight to Qatar.”It was a very bad experience. There were around 200 passengers who were at the airport and there was no clarity from the airline. No water was offered until 11:50 pm.”

A spokesperson for Air India, however, rejected the accusation by saying that all passengers were well taken care of and given meals. The company representative further blamed the aircraft’s delay on technical difficulties.

Earlier today, a Delhi-bound Air India flight from Newark had to make an emergency landing at Swedendue to an oil leak in one of the engines.

