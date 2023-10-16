Watch: People Play ‘Bicycle Garba’ On First Day Of Navratri In Surat

Home

People of all ages were seen riding bicycles in a circle and playing Garba with great religious devotion on the first day of Navratri. The unique event was organised by the Surat District Cricket Association.

Surat: As the auspicious Navratri celebration began on Sunday, devotees performed Shailputri puja and prayed for their family members. In Surat, where the nine-day festival is celebrated with great religious fervour, the city is adorned with lights and Durga pandals. The people of Surat kicked off the first day of Navratri with a unique Garba dance. They picked up sticks and played Garba while riding bicycles. People of all ages were seen riding bicycles in a circle and playing Garba with great religious devotion. Gujarat is known for celebrating Navratri with unique Garba traditions. The unique event was organised by the Surat District Cricket Association.

