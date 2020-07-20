Kalaburagi: A shocking video of utter negligence and carelessness has emerged from Karnataka’s Kalaburagi, wherein a herd of pigs were reportedly spotted inside a hospital treating COVID-19 patients. The incident has triggered outrage on social media, with people questioning the ‘negligence’ of authorities. Also Read - Watch | Leopard Enters House in Uttarakhand's Nainital & Kills Family Dog, Incident Caught on Camera

The video which has now gone viral, purportedly shows pigs roaming freely in the corridors of the hospital, undeterred by people walking nearby. Meanwhile, people and staff were seen going about their regular activities as usual and don’t seem much bothered.

Watch the video here:

Shocking video emerges from Karnataka govt hospital; 50 pigs found roaming hospital corridor in Kalaburagi pic.twitter.com/Daw3SHnZ0R — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) July 19, 2020

Responding to the incident, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu in a tweet said the incident where pigs were seen at Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) was three days old. He said as soon as he got information about it he instructed authorities to immediately take necessary action.

“The owners of the pigs were called, pigs around the hospital were caught and shifted. District administration and concerned officials have been instructed to see to it that such incidents don’t repeat,” he had said in another tweet.

According to official sources, District Deputy Commissioner B Sharath visited the hospital and took officials and security staff to task. He has also instructed officials to file FIR against the owner of the pigs.

With the incident going viral on social media and television channels, Congress MLA from the district Priyank Kharge hit out at the BJP government in the state.

“Congratulations @BJP4Karnataka you have put Kalayana Karnataka (Hyderabad Karnataka region) on national TV. The 1st reported COVID death in the country was Kalaburagi. What are the lessons we have learnt? What did we teach others? What are the SOPs being followed? NOTHING! BJP Govt is busy making profits!” he tweeted.

Congratulations @BJP4Karnataka you have put Kalayana Karnataka on national TV. The 1st reported COVID death in the country was Kalaburagi. What are the lessons we have learnt? What did we teach others? What are the SOPs being followed? NOTHING!

BJP Govt is busy making profits! https://t.co/WcezceiNbo — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) July 19, 2020

(With PTI inputs)