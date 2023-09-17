Home

#HappyBdayModiJi: Twitter Floods With PM’s Iconic Speeches, ‘Modi Modi’ Chants | Watch

The nation is celebrating 73rd birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, on September 17.

The nation is celebrating 73rd birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, on September 17. He was born in Gujarat’s Vadnagar into a poor family and his childhood witnessed many challenges, but he overcame them all through sheer dedication, ultimately ascending to the highest position in the country as the Prime Minister. His journey to this powerful role is truly inspiring. Known for his charismatic voice and powerful, encouraging speeches, Prime Minister Modi has left a significant impact. Today, as we celebrate his 73rd birthday, netizens have started sharing iconic speeches and clips of people chanting ‘Modi Modi’ in foreign countries with the hashtag #HappyBdayModiJi. These videos have gone viral, and the hashtag is currently trending at the top.

We have curated some of the most-viewed videos for you to watch and learn more about our Prime Minister. Don’t forget to wish him using #HappyBdayModiJi.

Happy Birthday to the world’s most powerful & loved PM of Bharat Shri Narendra Modi ji 🙏 Pride for every Bhartiya that world known Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji is the Boss🙏🇮🇳 श्री मोदी जी भारत की शान 🙏#HappyBdayModiJi #NarendraModiji #modijibirthday #MyPMMyPride pic.twitter.com/ygWyhW362C — Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) September 17, 2023

Wishing a very happy birthday to our Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji who is tirelessly working for the welfare of our Nation. We pray for your good health and long life.#HappyBdayModiJi pic.twitter.com/xUKnSEazY9 — Supriya Tripathi (@iSupriya9) September 17, 2023

#HappyBdayModiJi Heartfelt birthday wishes to Bharat’s most visionary, compassionate and world’s most popular leader PM Shri @narendramodi ji. pic.twitter.com/D7K4CDn7Kq — jagdish sershiya (@JagdishSershiya) September 17, 2023

अपने मन में लक्ष्य लिए एक भारत नया बनाना है 🇮🇳 Wishing a very happy b’day to PM of Bharat 🎂🎂

We are blessed to have u sir. May mahadev give u all the strength to fullfill the dream of

एक भारत श्रेष्ठ भारत 🇮🇳🇮🇳#HappyBdayModiji#HappyBirthdayModiJi pic.twitter.com/rWEWTLUcDV — Varsha Singh (@varshaparmar06) September 17, 2023

We Wish One Of The Most Legendary And Loved Statesman Of Our Time , Sh @narendramodi A Very Happy Birthday. #HappyBdayModiJi pic.twitter.com/0THjKgoCpV — Narendra Modi fan (@narendramodi177) September 17, 2023

As an IPS officer Annamalai Anna interaction with the honorable most beloved PM, Thiru @narendramodi

Avargal. #HappyBdayModiJi pic.twitter.com/mQOjVQ5Tej — Army of Dheeran Annamalai (@annamalai_chap2) September 17, 2023

Happy birthday @narendramodi ji Prime Minister of INDIA 🇮🇳

Narendra Modi is the Boss 🦁🔥#HappyBdayModiJi #HappyBirthdayModiJi pic.twitter.com/vZrY8Hctpu — The Random Guy👼❤️ (@onlyyrandomguy) September 17, 2023

PM Modi took office as Prime Minister in 2014, and since then, the BJP government under his leadership has made numerous significant decisions that have contributed in transforming several institutions in the country.

The Modi government has taken several steps to advance the country’s technology sector, particularly the space sector. Under his governance, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has witnessed a quantum leap in India’s space journey. India now stands at par with the selects club of countries like the USA and Russia, which began their space journeys several decades ago.

PM Modi’s Birthday: Major Events

The Centre has decided to run several healthcare programmes during ‘Seva Pakhwada’, commencing today and coinciding with the 73rd birth anniversary of the Prime Minister, continuing until Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

These programs will be initiated under the ‘Ayushman Bhava’ campaign, which falls under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). President Droupadi Murmu virtually inaugurated ‘Ayushman Bhava’ on September 13. This comprehensive campaign comprises three key components: Ayushman Apke Dwar 3.0, Ayushman Mela, and Ayushman Sabha, all of which will be rolled out over the 15-day period commencing on September 17.

In addition, PM Vishwakarma Yojana will also be launched today, on the occasion of Vishwakarma Pooja and the Prime Minister’s birthday.

Born in 1950 in Vadnagar, a small and nondescript town in the Mehsana district of Gujarat, PM Modi came into the world in a poor family, and his childhood witnessed many ups and downs. However, he overcame all odds and, through sheer dedication, ascended to the top position of Prime Minister of the country.

