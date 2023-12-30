Home

Viral

WATCH: PM Modi Clicks Selfies With Children, Signs Autographs During Ayodhya Visit

WATCH: PM Modi Clicks Selfies With Children, Signs Autographs During Ayodhya Visit

PM Modi paid a surprise visit to a woman named Meera Majhi-- the billionth beneficiary of the Ujjwala scheme-- at her house near the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya city.

PM Modi shared a heart-touching moment with children in Ayodhya.

PM Modi in Ayodhya: In a heart-touching moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday clicked selfies and signed autographs with children as he paid an impromptu visit to the home of an Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary, Meera Majhi, during his day-long visit to temple city Ayodhya.

Trending Now

Visuals shared on social media showed the Prime Minister interacting and clicking selfies with the two children– a boy and a girl– who were present at Meera’s humble home to welcome PM Modi when he arrived for a surprise visit.

You may like to read

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

When PM Modi shared some heartwarming moments with the children in Ayodhya, amidst the echoes of 'Jai Shri Ram. pic.twitter.com/r4YuYax4cG — Political Kida (@PoliticalKida) December 30, 2023

#WATCH | What happened when PM @narendramodi reached the home of #Ujjwala beneficiary Meera Majhi in #Ayodhya Meera Majhi says to PM Modi about the various welfare schemes she availed. It was an important milestone as the labaharthi behen was the 10 croreth beneficiary of… pic.twitter.com/ufV6TKIk68 — DD News (@DDNewslive) December 30, 2023

PM Modi also gave his autograph on a paper drawing depicting the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. It was drawn by a local kid, Anuj, a Class 6 student. PM Modi signed the drawing and wrote ‘Vande Mataram’ on the piece of paper before handing it back to the child.

PM Modi also clicked selfies with the children and gave his autograph on a piece of paper that had a drawing of the Ram Temple and along with it, he wrote ‘Vande Mataram’.

‘God visited my home’

PM Modi paid a surprise visit to a woman named Meera Majhi– the billionth beneficiary of the Ujjwala scheme– at her house near the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya city.

Modi, who was in the temple town to unveil a ‘new look old’ city with an airport, a revamped train station and multiple projects, made a sudden stopover at the woman’s house who holds the distinction of being the 10th-crore beneficiary of the Ujjwala scheme.

As the prime minister’s cavalcade stopped suddenly at the colony near the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, the surprised locals began shouting “Modi-Modi”. He entered Meera’s house and drank tea made by her.

He enquired about the well-being of the entire family as well as that of the colony.

Meera told the prime minister that she has got free gas and accommodation.

“Earlier, I had a kutcha house, but now it has become pucca,” she said and expressed her happiness for being able to host Modi at her house.

“I never imagined that God would visit my home,” said Meera Majhi, the billionth Ujjwala beneficiary as she tried to put her joy into words following the Prime Minister’s impromptu visit to her humble residence.

“I was overjoyed, never did I imagine that ‘God’ would visit my home like this. My happiness was beyond control,” Meera said.

‘Tea is too sweet’

Asked about details of PM’s visit, the woman said, “First he came, he sat and he spoke with my children. I folded my hands and welcomed him. He then asked us what benefits we got under this scheme. I told him I got a house, gas, free water supply. I am very happy that I am now cooking on a gas and not on a furnace”.

She added that the prime minister asked what she had prepared for lunch to which she replied she had cooked daal (pulses), rice and vegetable…. and tea.

“Modiji told me we must have tea during the winters. So I made him a cup of tea.”

“The tea is good but it is a little too sweet,” PM Modi. “This is how I make tea,” she replied to the PM.

She said PM Modi told her it was a little sweeter. “I told him this was how I make tea,” she added.

A statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government said the prime minister had tea at the residence of the beneficiary of the Ujjwala scheme and had a brief conversation with her. This programme was not scheduled in advance, it said.

PM Modi in Ayodhya

PM Modi was on a day-long visit to temple town Ayodhya ahead of the grand opening of the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir on January 22. During his visit, the Prime Minister inaugurated, dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 15,700 crore.

These comprise projects worth about Rs 11,100 crore for the development of the city and its surrounding areas, and those worth about Rs 4,600 crore related to other works in Uttar Pradesh.

After he arrived in Ayodhya, Modi held a roadshow from the airport to the railway station and was greeted by hundreds of people lining alongside the route.

Modi greeted people from his car and at one point opened the door of his vehicle to wave back at them. People showered flower petals, waved BJP flags and raised slogans in his praise.

The prime minister also witnessed performances by cultural troupes along the route. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s office on Friday said that more than 1,400 performers would present folk art and cultural programmes on 40 stages along the route from the airport to the railway station.

PM Modi inaugurates new airport

PM Modi inaugurated the newly-built airport and the redeveloped railway station in Ayodhya ahead of consecration ceremony of the grand Ram Mandir on January 22.

The inauguration of the airport and railway station took place after the roadshow.

Addressing a public meeting after the inauguration, Modi said the whole world is waiting for the historic Ram temple consecration ceremony, but appealed to people not to come to the city for the event.

He said some people have been invited and they should come to the temple town to witness the historic day.

The Prime Minister stressed that the strength of “vikas” (development) and “virasat” (heritage) will take the country forward and urged all citizens to light diyas in their houses on January 22 so that the whole country basks in glory.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Uttar Pradesh News on India.com.