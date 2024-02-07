Home

WATCH: President Droupadi Murmu Takes Metro Ride In Delhi

The video shared by news agency ANI, showed the President sitting inside the metro and interacting with the officials.

New Delhi: President of India Droupadi Murmu made headlines on Wednesday, February 7, when she decided to commute by the Delhi Metro in the national capital. The news was captured in a video shared by news agency ANI, which showed the President sitting inside the metro and interacting with the officials. reportedly, this unexpected move by the President was aimed at establishing a connection with the daily lives of the city’s residents.

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu takes a metro ride in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Elc2pdUmHJ — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2024

