In an inhuman act of cruelty, a man in Punjab's Kapurthala intentionally killed a dog by running his car over the animal, the video of which has horrified social media. BJP MP Maneka Gandhi on Tuesday called out the heinous act and shared the video alleging that the man sells dogs for fights and disposes them when they are of no use to him.

The video shows the man running over the dog, following which the animal is seen limping away toward the footpath, leaving a pool of blood in the spot that he was sitting.

In her tweet, Gandhi said, “He is a breeder and seller of dogs for dog fights. This is what he does to dogs when they are no longer useful. This dog died after 30 minutes of being in excruciating pain.”

The man, identified as Gurjinder Singh, an advocate and a dog breeder, was booked after a video of the brutal act went viral.

In a second tweet, she tagged Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and Punjab Police and said, “Here’s a video of this man’s dogs, which he had been using for dog fights. At night, he took all these dogs & threw them in the lake behind his house. One dog drowned & the others have been rescued by PFA. This man should go to jail.”

Gurjinder has been booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), however, he is absconding.

“We have registered a case in this regard,” Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jaspreet Singh Sidhu told PTI over phone.