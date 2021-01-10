New Delhi: Averting a serious mishap at Maharashtra’s Thane railway station, two Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and a civilian rescued a woman from being swept under an oncoming train at a platform on Saturday. Also Read - Multiple Car Collisions Due to Dense Fog on Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Baghpat, Several Injured

According to a report, the woman, who has been identified as Dhanpatti Raju Bharadwaj, who lost balance and slipped while getting off the running Mahanagari Express in Thane, said Thane railway police senior inspector MG Khadkikar.

The entire incident was caught on the railway platform's CCTV camera and the video was shared by news agency ANI in which two security officials — Assistant sub inspector Sattar Sheikh and sub inspector Nitin Patil — and a civilian rushed and pulled the woman from getting crushed under the running train.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Two Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and a civilian rescue a woman at the Thane Railway Station, Maharashtra, from being swept under an oncoming train at a platform (9.1.2021) pic.twitter.com/D4YUQHigEr — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2021

In a similar incident reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on Friday, a woman was saved by a railway commercial clerk after she got stuck in the space between the train and the platform while boarding the Indore-Delhi Intercity Express.