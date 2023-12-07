Home

Viral

WATCH: Rajasthan BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya, Posse In Verbal Spar With Senior Cop At Police Station

WATCH: Rajasthan BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya, Posse In Verbal Spar With Senior Cop At Police Station

BJP MLA Swami Balmukund Acharya recently hit the news after he declared a war against "illegal" non-veg food stalls in his constituency area.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

Rajasthan Viral News: Newly-elected BJP MLA Swami Balmukund Acharya who recently hogged headlines for launching a crusade against “illegal” roadside non-veg food stalls, is once again in the news, courtesy of another viral video– this time showing the saffron-clad monk-turned-politician engaging in a war of words with a senior cop at a police station in the state.

Trending Now

The video, which has gone viral on social media platforms, shows MLA Acharya and his supporters in a heated exchange with the station-incharge of a police station in Rajasthan. According to reports, Balmukund Acharya, accompanied with some of his supporters, had arrived at the station to file a complaint about some matter.

You may like to read

In the three-and-a-half-minute long video, Acharya and his supporters are seen embroiled in a heated argument with the police official.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE:

When you elect a clown expect a circus.. BTW that saying has nothing to do with BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya.. #Justsaying pic.twitter.com/duBJShuIPm — Saba Khan (@ItsKhan_Saba) December 7, 2023

Balmukund Acharya recently hit the news after he declared a war against “illegal” non-veg food stalls in his constituency area.

In a video, which had gone viral on the internet, the saffron monk was seen calling a police officer and ordering him to shut down all non-veg food stalls in the area.

“Can non-veg be sold openly on the road? Answer my question, yes or no. So, you support this. All roadside non-veg stalls should be shut down immediately. I will take the report from you in the evening. I don’t care who the officer is,” the MLA can be heard asking the policeman.

In another video, men wielding Gadas (maces) and accompanied by the BJP MLA himself, were seen threatening non-veg eateries even as Acharya was seen having another heated exchange with policemen.

He is Balmukund Acharya ji, newly elected MLA from Hawa Mahal Constituency in Jaipur, Rajasthan, as soon as the election result announced, he called & instructed the police officer to close down all illegal non-veg shops from the area After some time, He himself visited the… pic.twitter.com/3g2XHcWrUw — Ashwini Shrivastava (@AshwiniSahaya) December 4, 2023

Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023

The BJP ousted the Congress dispensation from power in the recently held Rajasthan Assembly polls, winning 115 seats in the 199-member House while the incumbent regime ended up on the losing side, finishing a distant second with 69 seats.

Balmukund Acharya won from the Hawa Mahal constituency seat in Jaipur, defeating Congress candidate RR Tiwari by a mere 600 votes.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Rajasthan News on India.com.