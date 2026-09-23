WATCH: Rats caught running across tables inside McDonald’s in Gujarat; Civic body takes action after video goes viral

FSSAI guidelines require food establishments to follow proper pest-control measures, regularly check their premises and maintain records of pest-control activities.

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(Image: videograb, enhanced with AI)

A visit to McDonald’s usually means burgers, fries and a quick meal. But customers at one outlet in Gujarat’s Rajkot got an unexpected sight after a video showing rats running around the dining area surfaced online. The video appears to show the rodents moving around tables and chairs in the area where customers sit and eat. The McCafé sign and menu visible in the footage helped identify the location as a McDonald’s restaurant.

According to Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) Health Officer Dr Jayesh Vakani, the video was traced to the McDonald’s outlet near Greenland Chowkdi in Rajkot. After the footage became viral online, officials from the civic body’s food department visited the restaurant to check its hygiene and sanitation arrangements.

The inspection resulted in a Rs. 3,000 fine for hygiene-related negligence in the dining area, according to reports. Officials said they did not find cleanliness problems in the kitchen during the inspection. The food department also collected two raw-material samples for further testing.

The restaurant manager reportedly told officials that the rats may have entered the premises from a nearby construction site.

The explanation, however, has not stopped the video from triggering a strong reaction online. Many social media users questioned how rodents could enter a customer seating area at a restaurant where food is being served.

Video of rats inside McDonald’s outlet in Rajkot goes viral; civic body orders probehttps://t.co/0j150wAUwU pic.twitter.com/eN3sfhr4EH — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) September 21, 2026

Why the video has raised food safety concerns

The Rajkot incident has also emerged at a time when food safety authorities in Maharashtra have taken action against several establishments over hygiene violations.

Earlier this week, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suspended the food licence of M/s Swinsta ENT Private Limited, which operates a Swiggy Instamart dark store in Ballard Estate, Mumbai.

During an inspection, FDA officials reportedly found a live rat in the food-handling area. Several 10-kg rice bags had been damaged by rodents, with rice spilling onto the floor. Officials also found rodent droppings in storage areas and live cockroaches on food products.

The FDA also reported that an unclean, functioning toilet was located next to the food storage area. The action was part of a wider crackdown in Maharashtra in which licences of several food establishments were suspended over alleged violations.

What do food safety rules say about rats and pests?

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) guidelines require food establishments to take steps to prevent pests from entering their premises. These include sealing holes and other possible entry points, keeping food in pest-proof containers and dealing with infestations immediately.

FSSAI guidance also recommends proper pest-control programmes, regular monitoring and records of pest-control measures. Food establishments are expected to prevent animals and pests from entering food premises.