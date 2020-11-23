Gorakhpur: In a rather embarrassing incident, actor turned politician Ravi Kishan fell off a chair on stage in Gorakhpur on Friday, video of which has gone viral on social media. The incident happened when the BJP leader was attending a function on the occasion of the last day of Chhath Puja. Also Read - Ravi Kishan Trolled For Receiving Y+ Security From UP Government, Netizens Say 'Protect The Girls of The State'

The viral video shows the BJP leader being presented a saffron shawl by some organisers of the function as the audience gave a loud round of applause. However, just when he was about to take a seat, he fell on his back as the chair was too far behind.

The video has amused netizens and is being widely shared on various social media platforms. Watch the video here:

Well, before the incident took place, the Gorakhpur BJP inspected all major Chhath ghats in Gorakhpur and made a vedi at Chhath ghat in the Ramgarhtal area. He also gave his best wishes to the people on the occasion.

“I inspected all the major Chhath ghats in Gorakhpur. I am happy people are following COVID-19 protocol with mas and maintenance of social distancing. Also, I wish Chhath Maiya would give us peace and prosperity,” the BJP leader said.

Chhath is a festival that is mainly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, and parts of Uttar Pradesh with great joy and enthusiasm. This Hindu Vedic celebration is dedicated to Lord Sun who is considered as the source of power and his wife Usha