Agartala: Being cooped up indoors, away from family and friends, while staying at a quarantine center can be quite stressful and monotonous for most people. In such testing times, it is music and dance which bring a little cheer and happiness and that’s what residents of a government quarantine center in Tripura’s Agartala did. Also Read - PM Jacinda Ardern Says She 'Did A Little Dance' After New Zealand Declared Covid-19 Free, Twitter Says 'Well Done'

Without a care in the world, the inmates grooved to the tunes of the popular song ‘Lungi dance’, and danced like there’s no tomorrow. Also Read - 'It's a Human, Not Street Dog': Outrage After Puducherry Health Workers Caught on Camera Throwing Covid-19 Victim's Body into Pit

Watch the video here: Also Read - #MeToo: American Blogger Accuses Pakistan's Former Interior Minister of Spiking Drink Before Raping Her in Islamabad in 2011

However, no social distancing was maintained.

A patient performing lungi dance told Zee News that people from different provinces of Tripura are undergoing treatment at the quarantine center. He said that even though conditions are not favouable outside, he did a little dance to pass his time and also added that he is happy at the quarantine centre.

The patient further said, ”Many might think that we are doing wrong but there is nothing like that. We are locked in four rooms most of the time, so we also wish to have a little fun. That is why we are singing and dancing here to keep our minds fresh”.

A few days back, a video of residents dancing to ‘Sandese Aate Hai’ at a quarantine centre in Bihar’s Siwan, while maintaining social distance had gone viral on social media.