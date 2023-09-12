WATCH: River Of Red Wine Gushes through The Streets Of Portugal Town After Distillery’s 2.2 Mn Litre Tanks Burst

Home

Lisbon: Residents of Sao Lorenco de Bairro in Portugal was in for a surprise on Sunday when a river of red wine began flowing through the streets of the small town. The locals were stunned as millions of litres of wine flowed down from a steep hill in the town and gushed down the streets. Videos show a seemingly endless river of wine flowing down the town’s lanes.

The local media, estimated the flood to be about 2.2 million liters — or 600,000 gallons — enough wine to fill approximately 2,933,333 wine bottles. The New York Post in a report said that the amount of wine discharged due to the accident could fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool.

The region was on the brink of an environmental disaster due to mishap in the winery. Moments after the accident, the spill triggered an environmental alert.

“We deeply regret the incident that occurred this morning involving the bursting of 2 suitable-to-consumption DOC wine storage units,” Levira Distillery said in a Facebook post, apologising for the trouble caused to the town’s residents. “Although the incident did not cause any injuries, we want to express our sincere concern for the damage caused in general in Levira, and in particular, to homes,” they further added.

The Anadia Fire Department made efforts to divert the flow of wine to ensure that the waters of the nearby Certima River did not get contaminated. The soil soaked with wine will be taken to a special treatment plant.

A similar incident struck the Bodegas Vitivinos winery in Villamalea, Spain, three years ago, though a mere 50,000 litres were released that time.

