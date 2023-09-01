Home

‘Hair-Pulling, Face Scratching’: Girls’ Fight At Roorkee Engineering College Goes Viral | Watch

A fight broke out between two college girls in Roorkee as fellow students cheered them. The video has gone viral on the internet like wildfire.

Girls’ Fight At Roorkee Engineering College Goes Viral. | Photo: X @gharkeKalesh

Everyday, amusing, weird, and funny videos go viral on the internet, captivating and entertaining us. Fight videos consistently rank among the top contenders. It might sound weird, but many of us can’t help but feel excitement when watching other people engage in conflicts. This is the primary reason why these videos become insanely popular on social media platforms. Recently, a video clip showcasing two girls fighting inside a college campus has spread like wildfire on the internet. The clip was reportedly recorded at an Engineering University in Uttarakhand’s Roorkee. Initially, the two individuals were engaged in a heated argument, which quickly escalated into a hair-pulling, fist-throwing wrestling match.

In the videos, two girls can be seen engaging in a heated argument which soon turns into a wrestling match. Both the girls are seen pulling each other’s hair, hitting, pushing and pointing fingers at each other while other students can be seen watching the fight.

FIGHT BREAKS BETWEEN COLLEGE GIRLS: WATCH VIDEOS

Kalesh b/w Two Girls at Engineering University Roorkee Probably over a guy pic.twitter.com/nTlC2qEv79 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 31, 2023

Part-2 of Kalesh b/w Two Girls at Engineering University Roorkee Probably over a guypic.twitter.com/6b39M1It3S — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 31, 2023

The video clips were shared on X (formerly Twitter) by an account named @gharkekalesh with the caption, “Kalesh b/w Two Girls at Engineering University Roorkee Probably over a guy.” According to the caption the incident happened at an engineering university in Roorkee over a boy.

Since being shared the video has accumulated over 1.2 lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. The clips have also received thousands of likes and prompted X users to express their thoughts in the comments section. Most of the users find the videos very interesting while others cracked jokes.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“Signature move – pull hair,” an X user stated.

“2 camera angles super,” the second uses commented.

“Oho! Multiple camera setup,” a user commented.

“Meanwhile Boys nearby thinking JEE ki acche se tayyari karni thi yaar. Yahan kuch nahi hona,” said another.

“Different angle view ..first time in a real fight,” joked a user.

“Watching this generation fighting over bf/gf… only this comes to my mind….,: a user commented.

“POV:- That guy is recording video,” a user commented.

“Someone put Joey Styles’ commentary of ECW where he screams “CAT FIGHT!!!!,” said another user.

“no no don’t fight for me please,” an X user joked.

“College of engineering roorkee(COER),” a user said.

“im single, I wish some girl fight for me too,” another joked.

