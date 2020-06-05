New Delhi: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday was all praises for an RPF constable who ran behind a moving train to deliver a milk packet for a four-month-old baby. In addition to hailing him as ‘Usain Bolt’, he also announced a cash reward for the constable. Also Read - Watch | Mumbai Cops Run After Shramik Special Train to Help Get Migrants Workers On Board “RPF constable Inder Singh Yadav, 33, demonstrated an exemplary sense of duty when he ran behind a train to deliver milk for a 4-month-old child,” his tweet read.



Commendable Deed by Rail Parivar: RPF Constable Inder Singh Yadav demonstrated an exemplary sense of duty when he ran behind a train to deliver milk for a 4-year-old child. Expressing pride, I have announced a cash award to honour the Good Samaritan. pic.twitter.com/qtR3qitnfG — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 4, 2020 The incident happened on May 31 when Sharif Hashmi was traveling with her husband Haseen Hashmi along with her four-month-old child in a Shramik Special train from Belgaum to Gorakhpur.





Her baby was crying as she did not get milk at any previous station and she asked help from the constable. Heeding to her request, Yadav immediately bought a packet of milk from a shop outside the Bhopal Railway Station, but the train had already started moving.

However, without wasting a moment, Yadav ran after the train and handed over the milk packet to Safia through the window.

The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera at the railway platform. Goyal shared yet another tweet on Friday praising him:

एक हाथ में राइफल और एक हाथ में दूध : देखिये किस तरह भारतीय रेलवे ने उसैन बोल्ट को पछाड़ा Rifle in one hand and milk in another – How Indian Railways left Usain Bolt behind pic.twitter.com/oGKSEe9awJ — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 5, 2020

Talking to PTI on Thursday, Yadav said, “I was posted on duty at platform number 1 at Bhopal station on May 31 when the train arrived and the woman told about her problem to me.

Without wasting a second, I ran outside the platform to buy a milk packet from a shop.”

“The train was scheduled to halt for 10 minutes only and my running skills helped me a lot in fulfilling this task. But by the time I came back the train had already started moving and gained speed. Nonetheless, I chased it with all my might and delivered the milk packet to the couple,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)