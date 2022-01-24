Mumbai: A major tragedy was averted after prompt action of a Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan saved the life of a man trying to board a moving train. The incident happened at Vasai Railway Station in Maharashtra on Sunday, where a passenger trying to board a moving train, lost balance and almost slid down to the tracks. An agile RPF jawan rushed to the spot and rescued him by swiftly pulling him on the platform. Also Read - Fact Check: Is Indian Railway Protection Force Recruiting Through RPF Constable Recruitment 2022 Exam?

#WATCH | Maharashtra: An RPF (Railway Protection Force) jawan rescued a passenger who fell down on the railway platform while trying to board a moving train at Vasai Railway Station on 23rd January. pic.twitter.com/Pxy2u467ZJ — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2022

The CCTV footage of the incident was posted on the internet on Monday, and since then have been viewed over 5.5 thousand times.

In a similar incident, the promptness of another RPF constable in Jhansi saved the life of a woman trying to board a moving train in Nagpur. In the CCTV video of the incident posted on the official Twitter account of RPF, Constable Narpal Singh could be seen pulling the woman on the platform before she slipped on the tracks after losing her balance.

#RPF Jhansi Const. Narpal Singh could save the life of a lady with his presence of mind when she slipped while boarding a moving train.

Do not board or deboard a moving train. #LifeIsPrecious#MissionJeewanRaksha#LifeSavingAct@RailMinIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw @sanjay_chander pic.twitter.com/aysJfFPe3y — RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) January 22, 2022

Sharing the video of the averted tragedy, the Railway Protection Force urged passengers to not board or deboard the moving trains.