Caught On Cam: Rs 13 Lakh Stolen From Parked BMW Car In Bengaluru

Cash worth Rs 13 lakh was stolen from a parked BMW car in Bengaluru's Sarjapur area on October 20.

Bengaluru: A shocking incident has emerged from Bengaluru city in which two thieves stole 13 lakh from a parked BMW car on October 20. The whole stealing incident was recorded on a CCTV camera in which one of thief can be seen shattering the driver-side window, taking the cash and fleeing with his accomplice, who was waiting for him on a bike. The incident reportedly took place in Sarjapur area.

Watch Daylight Theft Here

#WATCH | Rs 13 lakhs stolen from a parked car in Bengaluru on 20th October; case registered, say police. (Video source: Bengaluru Police) pic.twitter.com/u8V4K5tGzI — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2023



Police has registered a case and investigation is underway.

