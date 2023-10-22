Video: Russian Vlogger Harassed By Man In Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar Market

Home

A video captures how a Russian woman vlogger was interrupted by a man while filming a video at Delhi’s popular Sarojini Nagar Market.

Russian Vlogger Harassed in Sarojini Nagar Market: A Russian woman, who was video blogging in Delhi’s popular Sarojini Nagar Market, encountered an unwelcome situation when a man interrupted her filming session and persistently insisted on becoming her friend. The vlogger shared the video of her unwanted interaction with the stranger on YouTube, which has fumed netizens.

