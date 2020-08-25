Videos of Coke exploding with mentos are nothing new, however, one Russian YouTuber recently took this a notch a little too higher! YouTuber Maxim Monakhov created quite an explosion when he combined baking soda and 10,000 litres of Coca-Cola in a video that has gone viral and amassed millions of views! Also Read - Going Viral For Doing Nothing! YouTuber Sits Idle For Two Hours Doing Nothing, Gets Millions of Views | Watch

In the video, thousands of litres of Coke are poured from bottles into a custom-built vat following which his team uses baking soda to trigger the chemical reaction, ending in a create a gigantic explosion. Maxim said that he used baking soda as it is cheaper and more effective.

Watch it here:

Incredible moment a Russian YouTuber attempts to set off the 'biggest Coca-Cola chemical eruption ever' using 10,000 litres of pop and a huge pile of baking sodahttps://t.co/XTCRlomqDu — Ann-Mari Maukonen 🇫🇮 (@annmarimaukonen) August 24, 2020

“We launched 10,000 litres of cola mixed with soda. Yes, it would seem such an absurd and useless thing – but for me, it means a lot,” Maxim said.

According to The New York Post, this bizarre stunt was more than four years in the making and Maxim spent 700,000 rubles (over Rs 6.95 lakh) on the video!

Since being uploaded on August 21, the video has collected over 7 million views on YouTube, along with 1.25 lakh comments.

“I’ve done this with a regular size 2 litre bottle of coke and Mentos candy. Awesome to see a giant version!” one user wrote.