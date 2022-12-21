Mumbai Stunned As ‘Smoke Weed Every Day’ Message Flashes On LED Sign Board; Video Viral

Marijuana, weed, pot, dope, grass. They’re different names for the same psychoactive drug that comes from the cannabis plant.

Viral Video: Commuters in Mumbai were left stunned when they witnessed an LED sign flashing a controversial message on Monday evening. The message flashing on the display read: “Smoke Weed Every Day.” Reportedly, the message was displayed few meters away from the junction starting from the Haji Ali dargah towards the city bakery/Worli Naka junction.

The message was apparently triggered by a “technical fault.” Joint Commissioner (Traffic) Pravin Padwal said the LED display board is operated by Larsen and Toubro in the evening hours. He added that the display board has been closed until it is fixed.

A social media user, Akshat Deora uploaded the video of the display board and wrote, “Haji Ali, Mumbai – diversion sign now states “smoke weed every day.”

Haji Ali, Mumbai – diversion sign now says “smoke weed everyday” pic.twitter.com/ivdTItelUY — Akshat Deora (@tigerAkD) December 20, 2022

The video was released to Twitter on December 20 and received more than 1600 views in a short period of time and a deluge of responses in the comment box. Some of the users also tagged Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asking him to look into the situation.

