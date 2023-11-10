Home

Viral

WATCH: Speeding Car Drags Police Barricade For Over 100 Mts On Delhi Flyover

WATCH: Speeding Car Drags Police Barricade For Over 100 Mts On Delhi Flyover

Taking cognizance of a viral video, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR against an unidentified driver who allegedly dragged a barricade by his car on the Barapullah flyover.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

Delhi Viral News: The Delhi Police on Friday registered an FIR against an unidentified driver after a viral video showed a speeding car dragging a police barricade for over 100 meters on a flyover in the national capital city.

Trending Now

A video went viral on social media platforms showing a car moving at breakneck speed on the Barapullah flyover aka the Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Setu and dragging metal barricade along for over 100 meters.

You may like to read

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE:

Taking cognizance of a viral video on social media, #DelhiPolice P.S. Sunlight Colony investigated the police barricade dragging incident that occured on Barapullah Flyover and booked the car driver under various sections of Motor Vehicle Act. @DCPSEastDelhi#DelhiPoliceUpdates pic.twitter.com/DDTSpOaqzj — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) November 10, 2023

“Taking cognizance of a viral video, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR against an unidentified driver who allegedly dragged a barricade by his car on a city flyover,” officials said on Friday.

“Taking cognizance of this viral video, the Sunlight Colony police investigated the matter and found that the incident occurred on the Barapullah flyover. We have booked the unidentified car driver under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act,” a senior police officer said.

The video had originally been shared by an Instagram user @jitmanyu_parashar on November 3 and quickly went viral on the platform, receiving millions of views and nearly 2 lakh likes within a short span of time.

The video also received thousands of comments from users and was soon shared on other social media platforms where its spread like wildfire.

While most of the users expressed surprise at car driver’s strange feat, others expressed anger and some even posted jestful comments.

“Aaj barricade tera bhai chalayega. Is poore Maamle par aapka kya kehna hai? Comment mein bataye (Today your bro will drive the barricade. What do you think. Please write in comments),” a user wrote.

“Casual way to remove the barricade,” wrote another user.

“He’s carrying it like it is scrap, must be scrap dealer”, another user jested.

Meanwhile, the police said they in the process of identifying the erring driver and have registered a case against him under various sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Further investigation is underway, they said.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.