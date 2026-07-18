Watch: Stand-up comedian’s hilarious take on Bengaluru weather goes viral; Internet says, ‘Loan, EMI is only motivation’

Stand-Up comedian's funny remark on Bengaluru weather has sparked viral reactions. Check details here.

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Stand-comedian humorous remark on Bengaluru's Weather goes viral(Photo Credit: Instagram /notsopujari)

Trending Video of the day: Handling hot and humid weather often challenges human beings, making them frustrated. India is a land of diversity where every few miles, the entire demographic changes, especially the weather. While Rajasthan is considered one of the hottest states in India, Bengaluru is regarded as having one of the coolest climates: cool, calm weather. However, a netizen on a social media platform has described Bengaluru’s weather as that of a retirement home. The video has been posted by the comedian Shubham Pujari on his Instagram account. The standup comedian questions how Bengaluru residents wake up every morning, prepare themselves, get ready, and complete their work despite the city’s sleep-inducing weather.

What is the viral video all about?

Humorously, the stand-up comedian asks his Instagram audience how Bengaluru residents managed to stay productive, saying the city’s cool and pleasant weather made him want to do nothing all day. In a humorous remark, he quipped that perhaps everyone in the city was burdened with huge loans, because he could not imagine any other reason people were motivated to work despite the weather.

Sharing his experience, Pujari said he visits Bengaluru every couple of months for stand-up performances, and each visit leaves him feeling unusually lazy. According to him, the city’s relaxed atmosphere makes it difficult to focus on work, as all he feels like doing is curling up in bed under a blanket, keeping the fan on medium speed, scrolling through his phone, taking naps, and unwinding. He joked that Bengaluru felt more like a retirement destination than a bustling metropolitan city.

Delhi Weather vs Bengaluru Weather: Which is more productive?

Drawing a comparison with Delhi, Pujari said that back in the national capital, a single cup of tea is usually enough to get him back into work mode. In Bengaluru, however, even after drinking two or three cups of tea since morning, he still felt sluggish and weighed down. Ending on a humorous note, he wondered if there was a secret handbook on how to work efficiently in Bengaluru or whether newcomers received some kind of government-sponsored training to adapt to the city’s laid-back vibe.

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“Dear Bengaluru, we need to TALK. ….(Bengaluru, Namma Bengaluru, Weather, Rant, Explore Page, Explore, FYP, Comedy).,” reads the caption. The Instagram video has gone viral. Netizens were also too quick to react in the comment section. A user wrote,” Sote hain….uthate hain…thoda kaam karte hain…khate hain…phir so jate hain ”

How netizens are reacting to the viral video?

“Loan/EMI is the only motivation to work,” added another user. A third user stated, “I had same feeling last year it feel too slow, then I went to mumbai it felt so fast everyone is working there is continous movement, chaos but so productive.”

“Chill attitude welcome to Bengaluru,” a fourth user added. “Retirement ke baad wala seher!!☔️️❄️️️,” a fifth user commented. “Nowadays Weather is not so good here. No rain and water level here went down.. Please stop glorifying weather of Bangalore everywhere.. People get obsessed with that and already Bangalore is crowded. Traffic conditions is worst here,” another netizen added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms across 15 states on Saturday, warning of intense rainfall, strong winds and lightning as monsoon activity gathers pace in several parts of the country. According to the IMD, heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds with speeds of up to 70 kilometres per hour is likely in several states, including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The strong winds may cause damage to trees, electric poles and standing crops, while lightning poses an additional risk in many areas, particularly across eastern India.