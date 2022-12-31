Stunning Time-Lapse Video Captures US Town Completely Disappearing Under Snow | WATCH

The one-minute-long video comprises 48 hours of Storm Jonas as Herndon, North Virginia was buried by the blizzard. It shows how a town was all covered by snow in a period of 48 hours.

Viral Video: Nature never fails to stun us and time and again we come across such videos where we are completely bedazzled by the nature. Such a footage of a city in the U.S. being blanketed in heavy snow is circulating on social media.

The frame at first shows a chair placed on grass, with a few vehicles moving on the road. As soon as the snowfall begins because of the effect of the blizzards, the entire area slowly gets blanketed with snow.

The video has become so viral on the internet that it has received nearly 5 million views and more than 76,000 likes. Many viewers left comments on this lovely but unsettling video.

48 hour timelapse of Blizzard in 60 seconds. pic.twitter.com/tPjrUFnmzR — Weird and Terrifying (@weirdterrifying) December 29, 2022

Bomb Cyclone in US

The US is suffering from a cold storm called Cyclone Bomb. In some places the temperature is below minus five degrees Celsius. About four lakh people were affected. More than 81,000 people are still in shelters. Roads and house doors are covered with snow and many people are trapped in their vehicles and houses. In New York, more than 30 people died in an avalanche in the city of Buffalo.

Emergencies were declared in Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina and Washington, D.C., as the East Coast and 75million people prepared for one of the most brutal snowstorms in a century last Friday.

More than 5,000 flights were cancelled around the country until Saturday night and over 2,100 were delayed as airports got ready for the severe weather.