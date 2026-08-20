WATCH: Stunning visuals as Vande Bharat crosses world’s highest Chenab bridge at nearly 100 Kmph

The increase in the permissible speed is also expected to help reduce travel time on the Katra-Banihal route and improve the efficiency of train operations along the strategically important railway corridor.

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WATCH: Stunning visuals as Vande Bharat crosses world's highest Chenab bridge at nearly 100 Kmph (PTI/File)

A Vande Bharat train has crossed the world’s highest railway bridge, the Chenab Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, at nearly 100 kmph for the first time, marking a significant development for rail connectivity in the Union Territory. The speed trial comes after the Railway Ministry approved an increase in the maximum permissible speed of trains on the newly developed 111-km Broad Gauge railway section between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Banihal under the Jammu Division of Northern Railway.

With the latest approval, trains can now operate at speeds of up to 100 kmph across the entire Katra-Banihal section.

WATCH: Vande Bharat train runs at near 100 kms per hour speed on the world’s highest Chenab Bridge

#WATCH | Reasi, J&K | Vande Bharat train runs at near 100 kms per hour speed for the first time on the world’s highest Chenab Bridge On the 111-kilometer-long new Broad Gauge rail section between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Banihal under Jammu Division of Northern Railway,… pic.twitter.com/jE0wiRIBkw — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2026

Earlier, different speed limits were applicable to the two stretches. Trains were permitted to run at a maximum speed of 85 kmph between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Sangaldan, while the permissible speed on the Sangaldan-Banihal section was 75 kmph.

The Vande Bharat train’s run at close to 100 kmph over the Chenab Bridge highlights the improved operational capabilities of the newly constructed rail route.

The Chenab Bridge, located in Reasi district, is a key part of the ambitious railway project connecting the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country. Its completion has been regarded as a major engineering achievement and is expected to significantly improve rail connectivity to the region.

The increase in the permissible speed is also expected to help reduce travel time on the Katra-Banihal route and improve the efficiency of train operations along the strategically important railway corridor.