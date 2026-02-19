Home

Watch- Sunil Grover’s roadside hand-pump moment washing clothes leaves netizens stunned, fans say, ‘Bhai ye kitna…’

The popular comedian surprised fans after a video showed him washing clothes at a roadside hand pump. Social media users flooded the comments section with humorous and curious reactions, wondering about the story behind the unexpected moment.

Actor and comedian Sunil Grover is once again in the spotlight but not for a punchline or television appearance. This time a simple video shared on social media has captured everyone’s attention. In the clip, Sunil is seen washing clothes at a roadside hand pump, showing a side of him that fans describe as humble and grounded.

The short video has quickly gone viral with thousands reacting to his effortless simplicity. Many were surprised to see a well-known celebrity choosing to do everyday chores in such a basic setting.

What happened in the viral video?

Sunil posted the video on Instagram wearing black sweatpants and a light pink T-shirt. With sleeves rolled up, he is seen holding a bucket of clothes and pumping water from a hand pump. After washing the clothes, he even splashes water on his face. The actor kept the post simple without adding a caption.

In the background, he used the classic song Na Tum Hamen Jano from the film Baat Ek Raat Ki, originally sung by the iconic music director and singer Late Hemant Kumar. The old melody added a nostalgic charm to the video.

The reaction of fans on viral video

The internet quickly filled with comments. One fan wrote, “Bhai ye kitna humble aadmi hai.” Another commented, “Down to earth hain aap @whosunilgrover.” A user appreciated his personality and wrote, “What guy doesn’t know he has got life time opportunity aapke liye hand pump chalane ki. Maha talented ho yaar aap. World needs to you see more @whosunilgrover loads of love.”

Another fan added, “O yaaar bhajiiii Tusssiiii bandde o simple & strong mind banded.” The overwhelming response reflects how audiences admire not just his comic timing but also his grounded nature.

Check out the viral video of Sunil Grover

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunil Grover (@whosunilgrover)

The humbleness of Sunil “The Legendary” Grover

This is not the first time Sunil has shared glimpses of a simple lifestyle. Last month he posted a video of himself sitting on the floor making rotis on a traditional chulha. He was seen kneading dough shaping rotis and roasting them over an open flame. He captioned it in his own style saying, “Friends Roti kha lo…”

More about Sunil Grover

On the professional front Sunil is currently seen in Kapil Sharma’s popular comedy show, The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix. During his college days he was noticed by the late satirist Jaspal Bhatti. He also appeared in the first 26 episodes of Gutur Gu, India’s first silent comedy series.

