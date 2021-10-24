Chennai: Passengers of a metropolis bus that ferries women for free in Chennai, were taken by surprise when Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin boarded the vehicle and briefly interacted with them about the free travel plan. The chief minister was on his way to inspect a few vaccination camps organised as part of the sixth mega Covid-19 inoculation drive, when he boarded the bus at Kannagi Nagar.Also Read - Tamil Nadu Lockdown Extended With Further Relaxations. Schools, Bars to Open; Ban on Festivals to Continue | Full Guidelines Here

CM Stalin boarded the "M-19 b Kannagi Nagar-T Nagar" service, much to the delight of the passengers. He mainly enquired with the women about the government's free bus travel scheme for them, an official said. Later, in a tweet, Stalin said "the joy on the women's face spread to me as well while taking up the review in the city bus." The chief minister also shared a video along with his tweet.

The video shows the Chief Minister’s convoy stopping and MK Stalin crossing the road and boarding the bus on the other side. And, the passengers who were taken by a pleasant surprise were seen greeting him with folded hands and some women even clicked selfies with the Chief Minister.