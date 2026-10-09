Watch: Teacher plays ‘Tabla’ on student’s head and this happens – Video goes viral

A teacher suspended in Etawah after a viral video showed him tapping a student's head like a tabla and laughing inside a classroom. Watch the viral video here.

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Watch: Teacher plays ‘Tabla’ on student’s head and this happens – Video goes viral | Image: video grabbed X

UP Teacher Viral Video: A video of a primary school teacher has gone viral on the internet for no good reason. The teacher did something that hurt the sentiments of parents, who send their kids to school by trusting teachers. The video was recorded inside a classroom of a primary school in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah. The teacher, in a funny manner, started tapping a child’s head as if it were a tabla, inside a classroom, with other children sitting nearby as the teacher laughed. The video has gone viral on the internet like wildfire.

Watch The Viral Vodeo Here

#VIRAL: Teacher seen playing tabla on a student’s head, laughing and dancing. Teacher suspended! Etawah, Uttar Pradesh https://t.co/goTIqIl0K5 — Karan Singh / करन सिंह (@Journo_Karan) October 9, 2026

What Exactly Happened?

Dinesh Kumar Mathur told a student to record the video and later uploaded it to his Facebook account. The clip has become viral on the internet and caught the attention of the Basic Education Department, which took stringent action against him.

What The Video Showed?

In the clip, Dinesh Mathur can be seen sitting on a chair surrounded by students who were sitting on the floor. As the video progresses, he can be seen tapping a student’s head as though he is playing a drum, making funny faces and laughing at his actions.

The clip went viral on social media like wildfire, bringing the incident to the attention of education officials.

Education Department Suspended The Teacher

Taking note of the video, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Dr Rajesh Kumar issued instructions to suspend Mathur. The teacher’s conduct was treated as an act of indiscipline.

The Basic Education Department has also conducted an internal probe regarding the matter. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

Here’s How Social Media Reacted To The Video

Netizens have raised questions over the teacher’s behaviour. The clip has also drawn criticism over how the child was treated in the classroom. Here are some comments: