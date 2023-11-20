Home

Watch: Team India Fan Breaks Down After Australia Beat ‘Men In Blue’ By 6 Wickets

A cricket fan broke down as he spoke about the ICC World Cup finals.

New Delhi: Australia won the ODI World Cup 2023 title after opener Travis Head smashed the Indian bowling lineup, scoring a magnificent century. The team secured a six-wicket victory in Sunday’s final against the tournament’s in-form team India. This triumph for Australia has left Indian cricket fans devastated. In the video shared by new agency ANI, an Indian cricket team fan can be seen breaking down while speaking about the match. “…Losing and winning are part of the game… The team performed well… We will come up strong again..,” cricket fan.

