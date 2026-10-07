WATCH: Telangana MLA under fire after viral video shows him repeatedly touching female college student on moving bus

Telangana Congress MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy has come under fire after a video allegedly showing him touching a female college student inappropriately on a moving government bus surfaced on social media.

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Telangana Congress MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy has come under fire after a video from a government-run bus surfaced online showing him repeatedly touching a female college student during a conversation. The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday, October 6, when the Ibrahimpatnam MLA travelled on a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus to speak to passengers using the state’s Mahalakshmi free travel scheme. The video has since spread widely on social media, leading to criticism from political leaders, activists and others.

What happened on the bus?

According to reports, Ranga Reddy was travelling on a bus going from Ibrahimpatnam towards Yamjal in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district. During the journey, he spoke to a college student about the benefits she had received from the Mahalakshmi scheme.

The student reportedly told him that free bus travel had helped her save around Rs. 45,000 a year on her college commute.

Footage from the interaction shows the MLA holding the young woman’s hand. She appears to pull away during the exchange. Another part of the video appears to show him placing his hand around her waist while continuing to speak to her.

Look how Congress MLA from Ibrahimpatnam, Malreddy Ranga Reddy is inappropriately touching a young woman. Congress leaders don’t even know the term – CONSENT. Also notice how the young woman is trying to maintain distance. Shame! https://t.co/kkeMImJi82 — Political Kida (@PoliticalKida) October 7, 2026

The footage has led to questions about whether the physical contact was appropriate. No independent finding establishing wrongdoing by the MLA was cited in the reports reviewed.

People questioned MLA’s conduct

The video attracted criticism from playback singer and activist Chinmayi Sripaada. In a post on X, she questioned why the MLA repeatedly touched the woman during what was otherwise a routine conversation.

Chinmayi said that the woman’s apparent discomfort should have been respected and stressed the importance of consent and personal boundaries.

BRS leader demands action

BRS general secretary and former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar also criticised the alleged conduct. He called on the Telangana Police’s SHE Teams and Women Safety Wing to take note of the incident. Kumar also suggested that a complaint could be obtained from the bus conductor and that action under Section 354 of the IPC should be considered.

His comments have added a political dimension to the controversy, with the BRS leader questioning the conduct of the ruling Congress MLA.

Why was the MLA on the bus?

Ranga Reddy had boarded the bus as part of an interaction with beneficiaries of the Mahalakshmi scheme, one of Telangana government’s major welfare programmes.

The scheme provides free bus travel to women, girls and transgender people on eligible state-run services.

The MLA was reportedly checking how passengers were benefiting from the scheme and speaking directly with commuters.

MLA yet to respond

The controversy has continued to grow as the video circulates across social media.

As of the latest reports reviewed, there was no public response from Malreddy Ranga Reddy addressing the allegations. Reports also did not indicate that a police case had been registered against him over the incident.

The episode has renewed discussion around consent, personal boundaries and the conduct expected from public representatives while interacting with citizens.