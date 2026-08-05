Watch: Terrifying moment Air India flight hits severe turbulence, air hostess pleads…

Passengers on an Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi experienced mid-air terror when severe turbulence hit the flight, throwing flyers out of their seats and scattering luggage. The video of the incident has surfaced online.

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Watch: Terrifying moment Air India flight hits severe turbulence, air hostess pleads… | Image; X

The Air India flight bound for Delhi from Phuket was hit by severe turbulence on Tuesday, leaving 17 passengers, including four crew members, injured. The cabin crew, who are trained to handle such situations, struggled to mask the gravity of the situation. A video of the terrifying situation has surfaced online in which an air hostess can be seen screaming at the top of her lungs requesting flyers to stay calm. Another crew member is seen pleading with passengers to ‘fasten’ their seatbelts.

What The Video Shows?

In the 40-second clip, luggage can be seen tumbling from overhead bins. Broken locker flaps. Bags are seen hanging from the aisle, threatening to fall with the next violent jolt. Passengers were also seen clutching their heads as panic spread through the cabin.

Watch The Video Here

Aftermath of severe turbulence on Air India plane going from Phuket to Delhi 17 people injured https://t.co/MgJaZJcyEl pic.twitter.com/SHDC4OhaXx — RT (@RT_com) August 5, 2026

Passengers Shared The Terrifying Experience

Minchen, who recorded the clip from inside the aircraft, stated that those were “the worst two hours” of her life.

“Please, please, please always wear your seatbelt on a plane, even when the seatbelt sign is off. I saw people being thrown into the air, hitting their heads, and getting injured. For a while, I genuinely thought we weren’t going to make it. I hope everyone is okay,” she said.

Another passenger, one of the most terrifying moments was when he saw his father being hurled into the air and slam into the ceiling.

After the plane suddenly dropped 300 feet in altitude. Describing the ordeal as “a rebirth”, he told ANI that his mother and two-year-old daughter were also injured.

Passengers Admitted To Hospital

As many as seven passengers were admitted to Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj for medical treatment. According to the hospital, passengers were brought to its Emergency Department after Air India issued an alert following turbulence on flight AI2379.

Passenger Praised Crew Members

Several passengers praised the crew members for their assistance and support, saying the pilot helped calm those on board and cabin crew was very helpful.